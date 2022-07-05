Waynesboro man accused in fatal pedestrian accident goes on trial Thursday

A Waynesboro man goes on trial Thursday in Waynesboro Circuit Court on vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges stemming from an October 2021 accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the trial is set for two days, but could possibly be concluded in one day.

Fredrick Palka, 53, was well above the legal limit of intoxication on Oct. 4, 2021 when his 1998 Honda hit Christina Royston, 38, on East Main Street. Royston was outside her vehicle talking to a man whose motorcycle had collided with her 2018 Dodge van.

A witness who testified at the February preliminary hearing on the case said Royston and the driver of the motorcycle, Daniel Summers, were in the roadway arguing. The witness, Bradley Greene, was headed west toward Afton Mountain in his vehicle. He testified that Summers and Royston were “emotional and moving around.” He also said Summers and Royston were in a “dangerous place.”

Summers testified that he did not see Palka’s vehicle approaching.

Palka was traveling toward Waynesboro on Main Street when his 1998 Honda hit Royston. She was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma and later died.

Waynesboro police testified during a preliminary hearing about the case in February that Palka had consumed a beer while at work in Crozet on Oct. 4. After drinking the beer, Palka downed four shots of alcohol before driving to Waynesboro. A blood-alcohol analysis taken after Palka’s arrested registered 0.1999, more than twice the limit for legal intoxication.