Waynesboro man arrested in Staunton after dragging officer by SUV

STAUNTON — A Waynesboro man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly dragging a police officer with an SUV, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Gibson Court and Fielding Place for speeding at approximately 2:58 a.m. The driver provided a fictitious name and date of birth before fleeing the traffic stop and dragging the officer for several yards with his vehicle, the release said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Additional officers responded to the registered address of the vehicle on the 700 block of Craig Drive. The driver, later identified as Robert A. Wade, 41, of Waynesboro, was arrested at approximately 4:40 a.m. Wade threatened the officers outside the residence and a taser was deployed to take him into custody.

Wade was charged with speeding, providing false information to police, assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice. He was also served with multiple outstanding warrants from Staunton, Augusta County, Harrisonburg and Williamsburg.

He is being held at Middle Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

