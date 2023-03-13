The Waynesboro police said a 69-year-old man died Monday morning when he jumped from the railroad overpass bridge on Hopeman Parkway.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Hopeman Parkway about 10:17 a.m..

They found the man on the railroad tracks and attempted to resuscitate him. But he died at the scene.

Police said they do not think there was any foul play.

The man’s name was not released Monday, but police did confirm he was a Waynesboro resident.​