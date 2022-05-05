 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro man hospitalized after Rosser Avenue accident

A 73-year-old Waynesboro man was in critical in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday after being struck while crossing Rosser Avenue two days earlier.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the man was crossing Rosser Tuesday afternoon from the Lucy Lane area. He was hit by a car driven by a 27-year-old woman from Stuarts Draft. The car was headed north on Rosser.

The traffic cash is still under investigation.

