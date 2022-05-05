Waynesboro man hospitalized after Rosser Avenue accident

A 73-year-old Waynesboro man was in critical in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday after being struck while crossing Rosser Avenue two days earlier.
The Waynesboro Police Department said the man was crossing Rosser Tuesday afternoon from the Lucy Lane area. He was hit by a car driven by a 27-year-old woman from Stuarts Draft. The car was headed north on Rosser.
The traffic cash is still under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today