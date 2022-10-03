Waynesboro man pleads guilty to shooting estranged wife

A Waynesboro man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday for pleading guilty to charges stemming from the 2021 shooting of his estranged wife in the neck.

Justin William Brooks, 31, entered pleas in Waynesboro Circuit Court Friday to charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Brooks was further sentenced to an additional two years for violating probation on another offense. Brooks must do a total of 15 years in active prison time.

Brooks was convicted of shooting his estranged wife in the neck on Sept. 21, 2021 in a trailer on the east side of Waynesboro, said Ledbetter. The incident happened at 1021 East Main. Ledbetter said the bullet exited the victim’s neck without doing critical damage. The woman was wounded with a 9-millimeter gun.

Brooks fled the scene of the shooting and was picked up by authorities last October in Berkeley County, W. Va.

Testimony and evidence in the case against Brooks was presented for several hours in court Friday before he entered a guilty plea, Ledbetter said.

A special prosecutor from the Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney office handled the case Friday, according to Ledbetter. He said the special prosecutor was needed because Ledbetter might have had to testify in the case. Ledbetter said his testimony would have been needed regarding changed testimony by a witness .