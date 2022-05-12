Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson seeking another term in Ward C

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson announced Thursday he will seek a second four-year term in office in November, representing the residents of Ward C.

“I’m really happy with the growth in the city, even during a pandemic. There are a lot of projects started in my first three years and I’d like to see them through,” Henderson said.

Henderson is pleased with efforts to increase compensation for all city employees, including police officers. Waynesboro City Council has approved a 3 percent raise for employees in the upcoming budget, and has approved the increase in starting pay for city police to $44,000.

“We have 300 employees who need to feed their families. They have been neglected for years,” he said. “All city employees deserve opportunities.”

Henderson is also eager to continue upgrading the city’s quality of life and add economic development. He said a key priority to attracting industry is to finish the infrastructure at Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, the city’s industrial park off exit 96 of Interstate 64. Nature’s Crossing has been considered a potential candidate for light manufacturing or logistics operations.

“The access road from VDOT is coming in 2025. We need water and sewer infrastructure before that,” Henderson said of Nature’s Crossing. One of the keys to getting industry is to have industrial sites ready for occupancy, he said.

And as for quality of life, Henderson said an improved quality of life can help Waynesboro with economic development. He points to the decision last month to approve the $2.5 million Sunset Park project at a former city landfill.

“Overwhelmingly, industry tells us they need quality of life for our employees. The parks and things we have put in place are what industry wants for employees,” Henderson said.

The mayor said the Waynesboro Schools are doing well with budgeted funds, and said he hopes they can expand technical training. “You give someone technical skills so they can take care of themselves,” he said.

Henderson said residents of Ward C have thanked him for approving Sunset Park. Many of his constituents came forward in recent weeks to urge him to seek another term on council. Henderson is vice president of a fire investigative firm and had considered not running because of his job duties.

Besides community support, Henderson said his wife implored him to run again. “The family support is all you need,” he said.

Henderson, 61, who spent 30 years in law enforcement including 25 with the Virginia State Police, said leadership has come naturally to him. “I’m used to leading and managing folks,” he said. “This has worked out. This council works well and respects one another.”

Also running for the Ward C seat in November are Air Force veteran Kenny Lee and Jeremy Sloat, who works at a city business.