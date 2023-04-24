Waynesboro’s Riverview Cemetery graves must be cleaned of memorial items not located on the headstones by May 19.

Items such as solar lights, gravel and even floral memorial items located on the grass obstruct the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery, said Dwayne Jones, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department. The department maintains the city cemetery.

Jones said if the items are not moved by May 19 city workers will remove them.

Jones said the Waynesboro City Code section regarding cemeteries clearly speaks of obstruction not being allowed. But with the advent of the mowing season at the cemetery, Jones said it is necessary to perform this cleanup.

Obstruction of the cemetery’s grass area “has become more of a recent” occurrence, said Jones. And he said in the past, the city could use inmate labor to perform the mowing and cleanup. That luxury is no longer available.

“We had eight to 10 inmates helping,” Jones said of the former labor assistance. “That (inmate labor) no longer exists.”

“This (obstruction) has been difficult for years,” Jones said. But the issue has become more prevalent in the cemetery’s newer section. While touring part of the cemetery, Jones pointed to a glass portion of a memorial that was broken.

Besides media coverage, Jones said families with loved ones buried in Riverveiw Cemetery will be notified with a post on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. There are also visible signs throughout the cemetery that detail the May 19 deadline for removing obstructing items.

Jones said the city wants to be sensitive to families by giving advance notice. But he said when May 19 comes and items are not removed, Parks and Recreation employees will go to work.

Questions about the removal of items can be directed to the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department at (540) 942-6735.