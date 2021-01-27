Waynesboro Nurseries withdraws rezoning request for Dollar General

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning requests Wednesday night, but Waynesboro Nurseries' request was not one of them.
A few residents who attended the meeting to speak against the request wasted a trip because the nurseries' request was removed from consideration before supervisors had an opportunity to discuss it.
The owners of Waynesboro Nurseries in Lyndhurst were planning on asking the county to allow about six acres shaped as a triangle in between Lyndhurst, Lyndhurst Station and Mt. Torrey roads be rezoned from general agriculture to general business and single-family residential so a Dollar General and two homes could be built on the odd shape of land.
Several area residents spoke against the request at the Augusta County Planning Commission on Jan. 12. The residents argued a Dollar General would result in an increase in unwanted traffic and a store is not compatible with the area. The planning commission ended up recommending denial of the plan to the Board of Supervisors.
Waynesboro attorney Jeff Ward, representing Waynesboro Nurseries, asked that the zoning request be removed from the agenda during Wednesday's meeting.
“After the planning commission, we found out the rezoning would be a little more hotly contested than we expected,” Ward said. “We had tried to elicit a fair amount of input from the community with letters and door-to-door. But I think it’s going to be prudent for us to withdraw at this time so that we can try to get more input and see if we can restructure things in such a way that it would be time to go forward.”
Ward said that Waynesboro Nurseries was aware that for the request to be put on the agenda in the future, it would have to restart the process from the beginning and re-notify surrounding residents.
Supervisors discussed other rezoning requests in a closed meeting on Monday, so the discussion was minimal Wednesday.
“All of these things that are here tonight, we went over in broad detail on Monday,” Riverheads chair Mike Shull said. “So if it seems like we’re breezing through it tonight and not looking at the details, we have already looked through them.”
The board unanimously approved the rezoning of 108 acres owned by Leslie L. and Karen A. Bell from General Agriculture to General Industrial, as the planning commission found the request complied with the county’s comprehensive plan.
The board also unanimously approved a previously tabled request to rezone Spring Lakes at the Woodlands. The tabling occurred because of issues with placement of mailbox kiosks but was conditionally approved on the agreement that they're moved. The request allows for portions of Woodlands Associates 267-acre land to be used for residential purposes.