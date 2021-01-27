Waynesboro Nurseries withdraws rezoning request for Dollar General

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning requests Wednesday night, but Waynesboro Nurseries' request was not one of them.

A few residents who attended the meeting to speak against the request wasted a trip because the nurseries' request was removed from consideration before supervisors had an opportunity to discuss it.

The owners of Waynesboro Nurseries in Lyndhurst were planning on asking the county to allow about six acres shaped as a triangle in between Lyndhurst, Lyndhurst Station and Mt. Torrey roads be rezoned from general agriculture to general business and single-family residential so a Dollar General and two homes could be built on the odd shape of land.

Several area residents spoke against the request at the Augusta County Planning Commission on Jan. 12. The residents argued a Dollar General would result in an increase in unwanted traffic and a store is not compatible with the area. The planning commission ended up recommending denial of the plan to the Board of Supervisors.

Waynesboro attorney Jeff Ward, representing Waynesboro Nurseries, asked that the zoning request be removed from the agenda during Wednesday's meeting.

