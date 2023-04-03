The City of Waynesboro is the recipient of a nearly $2.4 million grant that will enable capital improvements to about nine miles of the city’s sewer system.

The funds for the work come from the federal American Rescue Plan, but the money was awarded by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Waynesboro is one of two Shenandoah Valley communities to receive the grant money.

Trafford McRae, the city’s director of public works, said the work will be done in Waynesboro’s East End in the Wenonah Elementary School and South Winchester Avenue areas.

McRae said the city had identified that area’s sewer mini-system as needing an upgrade after a 2016 citywide study. With only minimal excavation, contractors should be able to line existing pipe and provide waterproof lining to manholes.

The ultimate goal, according to McRae, is to reduce the amount of non-sewage reaching the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Other goals include reducing exposure to raw sewage and sewage reaching the surface of the South River.

“We’ve done several projects like this over the past 15 years and have a pretty good feel,” McRae said.

According to a memorandum submitted to Waynesboro City Council last week, Waynesboro maintains 126 miles of sanitary sewer lines and 3,200 manholes.

McRae said the funds awarded to the city must be spent by the end of 2026. But he said he is cautiously optimistic all of the work could be finished by the end of 2025.

“Utilities are a big part of what we do, and we are excited to get this project going,” he said.

Waynesboro City Council passed a resolution last week to clear the way for the city to receive the funds.