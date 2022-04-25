Waynesboro Parks and Recreation director receives career award from JMU

Dwayne Jones, Waynesboro’s veteran director of parks and recreation, was honored last week with a career achievement award from James Madison University.

Jones earned the career achievement in public service award from JMU’s master of public administration program.

Jones said his goal is “putting people in the outdoors and building better parks and outdoors experiences for Waynesboro.”

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Jones has worked for the city’s parks and recreation program since 1994 and headed it for the past 12 years. Jones was recognized for his work in the revitalization of the South River and other contributions. Those include the opening of the Crozet Tunnel and the South River Greenway.

Nancy Sorrells, a News Virginian contributor who nominated Jones for the award, said because of his efforts “city leaders embrace, partner, protect the South River.” She also spoke of how he was a key member of the group who spent two decades to open the Crozet Tunnel. The tunnel attracted 100,000 visitors last year. Early on, according to Sorrells, Jones was enterprising. She said he supervised the creating the city’s urban forest, a 1997 citywide planting of 200 trees to mark the local bicentennial.

Jones said he went into public service to “make a difference,” but said “I certainly appreciate Nancy’s recognition.”

“I love what we do here,” Jones said. “I love that we get people to experience parks.”

Len Poulin is the president of the Waynesboro Rotary Club, chairman of the Center for Coldwaters Restoration and a board member of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Poulin initially met Jones decades ago when he was offering a seminar to Waynesboro residents on horticulture activities they could perform in their yards.

“From the beginning you could tell he was not just very personable, but helping to educate people in the community on how to work in their yards,” Poulin said.

Poulin said Jones has enhanced the city’s economy with his work on the existing parks and adding of the South River Greenway. “He has got vision and knows how to get things done,” Poulin said. “He doesn’t offend anybody and works with you as a partner. He doesn’t care about getting the credit.”

Jones always approaches challenges positively, according to Poulin. “He says ‘let’s talk about this and how we can make this work.’ “

Urbie Nash is on the boards of both the Centers for Coldwater Restoration and Riverfest. He said Jones’ efforts with parks and the South River Greenway “have provided fantastic amenities for Waynesboro.” And Nash said Jones’ management of the parks has allowed local festivals and summer music offerings in the parks. “It is because of his work and professional management of the parks and recreation department,” Nash said. Nash has worked with Jones on local events and projects for 20 years. “He is always there when I need him,” he said. “He is one of those people you can always rely on.”

Others honored last week by JMU included:

Paul Helmuth, administrative officer, city of Harrisonburg Fire Department. He received the excellence in public service award.

Evan Vass, county administrator, Shenandoah County. He received the John B. Noffsinger Alumni Award for public service excellence.

Caroline Fleury, JMU Class of 2020. She received the public service student leadership award.

