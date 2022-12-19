Waynesboro PD partners with local schools to brighten some students’ holiday

The Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Schools joined forces Monday to offer a better Christmas for 10 Kate Collins Middle School students and their families.

Dubbed “Present Patrol,” volunteers from both spent Monday morning taking the middle school students facing economic challenges to Target, where they could shop for clothes, shoes and toys. The families of the students also each received gift cards for a holiday meal from Kroger and Cracker Barrel.

Assistant Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Ryan Barber one of the major goals of Monday’s event “was to bridge the gap” in relations between a part of the Waynesboro community and the police department.

“Several of the students said how much fun it was to be with the police,” Barber said.

Barber said the students — who were chaperoned by both the police and a school volunteer — were taken to Target where they could shop for clothes and shoes. The 10 students provided a wish list for themselves and their families, Barber said.

Funding for the shopping was provided by the school system, which has a grant to help students with needs, and the Waynesboro Police Foundation, which provided money for toys bought Monday.

“Many of the students focused more on the family than themselves,” said Barber.

After the shopping was complete, the students and their families returned to Kate Collins for a catered lunch. Volunteers at Kate Collins wrapped the gifts for the students.

Barber called Monday’s event a success. “We did all we expected to do. It was a nice event and we look forward to doing it and expanding it next year,” he said.

A press release from the Waynesboro Police Department said “To all the families involved, thank you for allowing us to be part of your holiday season and sharing your children with us today.”

The Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office also contributed efforts to Monday’s event, as did several volunteers.