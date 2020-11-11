Waynesboro plans for return of middle, high school students

As Waynesboro schools welcomed back elementary students Tuesday, the school board met to discuss the Dec. 1 return of middle schoolers and Jan. 5 return of high schoolers.

The two groups of students will return to schools in their respective months in a hybrid learning model, as the elementary students did this week. The board mentioned its intention for this plan at earlier meetings but spoke Tuesday about how the process would look.

One of the things that challenged the Waynesboro school system as they worked through this plan was the need for teachers that could still teach virtually as some teachers began to welcome students back into their classrooms. They settled on an abbreviated school day for in-person learning as Kate Collins Middle School students will go to school in the morning before going home in the afternoon to finish the rest of their day in a virtual classroom with students who opted to not return to school. For high schoolers, their virtual portion of the day will be in the morning.

