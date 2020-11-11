Waynesboro plans for return of middle, high school students

As Waynesboro schools welcomed back elementary students Tuesday, the school board met to discuss the Dec. 1 return of middle schoolers and Jan. 5 return of high schoolers.
The two groups of students will return to schools in their respective months in a hybrid learning model, as the elementary students did this week. The board mentioned its intention for this plan at earlier meetings but spoke Tuesday about how the process would look.
One of the things that challenged the Waynesboro school system as they worked through this plan was the need for teachers that could still teach virtually as some teachers began to welcome students back into their classrooms. They settled on an abbreviated school day for in-person learning as Kate Collins Middle School students will go to school in the morning before going home in the afternoon to finish the rest of their day in a virtual classroom with students who opted to not return to school. For high schoolers, their virtual portion of the day will be in the morning.
“It will mean different things to different kids,” Executive Director of instruction Tim Teachey said. “For some of those kids, it is just going to be a review of what they learned that day. For some of the kids, it is going to be ‘hey, this is what you have to get ready for and what we’re going to do tomorrow.’ And for some of these kids, they will continue these Zoom lessons, and there will be lessons on Canvas that allow them to work with what they’ve been presented.”
Teachey stressed the workload teachers face, which he said is at least twice the amount of a traditional school year, and emphasized that the abbreviated school day was not a be-all-end-all solution.
“Our folks are still going to have to collaborate, there’s going to be virtual lessons that someone will find and create that will be shared across the grade level,” Teachey said. “That’s out of necessity. The goal is to keep our kids moving through the curriculum and make instruction meaningful as best we can.”
Waynesboro Athletic Director Jeremiah Major also addressed the board to discuss the state of sports going into the winter season that starts in December. With the current state limits on capacity of sporting events set at 250, Major explained that Waynesboro athletes and coaches will be able to buy a pass that covers the whole year and allows them to bring two guests with them to the games. The passes will be recognized by other counties to allow entrance into away games.
“This makes it so there is no exchange of money at games, and our protocol is when you come to a game that you have to be dressed already ready to play,” Major said. “When they come in, we’ll check temperatures. We have a great set up here as far as locker rooms go so that we can have JV and varsity in a room.”
