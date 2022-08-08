Waynesboro police remind drivers to be aware as school resumes

Tuesday marks the start of the 2022-23 school year, and the Waynesboro Police Department reminds pedestrians and motorists to be careful and aware of their surroundings.

“We’ve gone two months where there was no school, but the world does not stop,” said Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department. “You get into a routine, and that routine is being changed. School is back in session, and buses will be out, and students will be walking.”

Dunn said it is important for all who come across school buses and school zones to be aware. He said awareness applies to all in school zones, including motorists and pedestrians.

Parents and students may walk to all schools, but the pedestrian traffic is heavy at neighborhood schools such as Berkeley Glenn Elementary and Westwood Hills Elementary. School buses will be added to the traffic mix during the morning and afternoons during the week.

Some tips to follow starting Tuesday and for the entire school year:

Reduce any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Takes the extra time to look for pedestrians at intersections, medians and on curbs.

Always stop when directed to by a crossing guard in the school zone.

Don’t pass school buses when the arm is out and the lights are flashing.

Students, please look both ways before crossing the street, and don’t let electronic devices distract you.