The Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help with information about a shooting incident Monday night.
Police said they were sent to the 600 block of King Avenue about 8 Monday night after a report of shots being fired. An investigation showed that several rounds had been fired in the area. Some of the bullets struck an adjacent building and numerous cars, causing property damage. There were no injuries.
Police detectives are investigating to determine what caused the shooting and what parties were involved.
Any person with information should contact Detective Nystrom with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6978 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.
