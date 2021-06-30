Waynesboro Public Library receives life-sized triceratops cast skeleton

The Waynesboro Public Library just added a prehistoric touch.

In partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, a life-size cast skeleton of a triceratops now sits in the library after its installation on Wednesday. The exhibit, which is to the left of the main entrance, stands around 13-feet tall and 25-feet long and allows for visitors to grasp the scale of the creatures, according to VMNH Executive Director Joe Keiper.

“This full reconstruction gives people a true look at the size of these things,” Keiper said.

The idea for the exhibit developed through a partnership between the museum and the Center for Coldwater Restoration in Waynesboro. The center put Keiper in contact with the library’s former director Zahir Mahmoud to discuss bringing the triceratops to the city. After Mahmoud’s retirement in 2019, Keiper connected with new director Kevin Osborne to coordinate the project.

The exhibit is intended to create interest in the upcoming VMNH campus in Waynesboro, which hosted its sign unveiling on the corner of Arch Avenue and West Main Street in May. The campus, which will feature around 20,000 square feet of exhibits, is expected to open its doors in 2025.

