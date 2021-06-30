Waynesboro Public Library receives life-sized triceratops cast skeleton

The Waynesboro Public Library just added a prehistoric touch.
In partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, a life-size cast skeleton of a triceratops now sits in the library after its installation on Wednesday. The exhibit, which is to the left of the main entrance, stands around 13-feet tall and 25-feet long and allows for visitors to grasp the scale of the creatures, according to VMNH Executive Director Joe Keiper.
“This full reconstruction gives people a true look at the size of these things,” Keiper said.
The idea for the exhibit developed through a partnership between the museum and the Center for Coldwater Restoration in Waynesboro. The center put Keiper in contact with the library’s former director Zahir Mahmoud to discuss bringing the triceratops to the city. After Mahmoud’s retirement in 2019, Keiper connected with new director Kevin Osborne to coordinate the project.
The exhibit is intended to create interest in the upcoming VMNH campus in Waynesboro, which hosted its sign unveiling on the corner of Arch Avenue and West Main Street in May. The campus, which will feature around 20,000 square feet of exhibits, is expected to open its doors in 2025.
“For us to be able to have a space like this where we can develop a sense of excitement and momentum, and at the same time because it’s a freely accessible space, people can get a chance to come in and learn a little bit,” Keiper said. “It gives people a taste of what we’re going to install downtown.”
As residents trickled through the library on Wednesday throughout the dinosaur’s installation, Keiper said the excitement from the local community was visible.
“You can see the wonder and the excitement for kids to be able to be that close,” Keiper said. “It also helps people to be able to see the process. You go to a museum and see the finished product, but this reminds you ‘oh yeah, people have to put it together.’”
The exhibit will be up in the library for at least a year. After that, the museum will evaluate whether the site is effective or if the triceratops will need relocation. If the skeleton is a hit in Waynesboro, then other amenities could be added, Keiper said.
Keiper’s hope for the project is that it will continue to generate interest from the community and encourage collaboration as the city inches closer to the museum’s arrival in Waynesboro.
“We can’t build a museum on our own and just hope people will come,” Keiper said. “The partnership means that we can connect with the community and that everyone can be part of the process.”