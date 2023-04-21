Volunteers and Waynesboro’s Department of Public Works will do their part Saturday morning to spruce up some of the main streets of Waynesboro with an annual spring cleanup.

Jennifer Allen-Key, the stormwater program manager for the Department of Public Works, said 52 volunteers will patrol the shoulder of several major city streets between 9 a.m. and 12 noon to pick up trash.

Based on past experience, the volunteers “will get a lot of bottles, some glass bottles and napkins,” according to Allen-Key. She said the volunteers collected about 32 bags of trash along South Delphine Avenue last year, and nearly 100 bags on East Main Street in 2021.

On Saturday, the volunteers will visit Rosser Avenue, Hopeman Parkway, Lew DeWitt Boulevard, Shenandoah Village Drive and East Main Street.

Allen-Key said the cleanup was originally held in the fall, but then changed to the spring. “We wanted to get a better turnout. When we held it (the cleanup) in November, it was cold,” she said.

Motorists are urged to be careful driving Saturday morning while the cleanup is happening. And the biggest takeaway from Saturday’s activity is not to litter. Environmental stewardship is encouraged.

“We have the South River and all its tributaries,” Allen-Key said. “All of it (the litter) goes to the Chesapeake Bay. We should do our part to keep the area as clean as possible.”