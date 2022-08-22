Waynesboro Registrar relocating Tuesday

Tuesday is moving day for the Waynesboro Registrar.

The registrar’s office is moving to the local history room in the basement of the Waynesboro Public Library Tuesday and hopes to reopen for business Wednesday, according to Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers.

“We’re packing stuff right now and the official move is tomorrow,” said Jeffers on Monday.

Entry to the new location of the registrar’s office is in the rear of the library on 605 Market St. Besides the new registrar’s office, the site will also serve as the new location for early voting and will continue to serve Ward B voters. Early voting for the November elections starts Sept. 23.

The move from the registrar’s Gorsuch Building location was ordered by Circuit Judge Paul Dryer. The judge has mandated that the second floor of the Gorsuch Building be used solely for judicial activities. Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter has said the additional space for court activities has been needed for some time at the Gorsuch Building.

Susan Versen, the director of the Waynesboro Public Library, said she hopes the new location for the registrar at the library goes well.

“There will be some learning needed to be roommates,” she said. “Hopefully, we will share our resources with new populations,” Versen said.