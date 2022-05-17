Waynesboro residents confused by redistricting voting changes

Waynesboro voters have flooded the city’s registrar with calls this week over their new ward location that happened because of redistricting.

Registrar Lisa Jeffers said her office received more than 50 calls on Monday from voters receiving voting cards in Wards A and B.

“They have gotten the card and said I voted for 40 years in D, and now I’m in B,” Jeffers said.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years because of a new federal census. The biggest population gains in recent years happened in the city’s western area, which has historically been Ward D. Ward D’s population ballooned by more than 16 percent since 2010.

Jeffers said to balance the population in the city’s four wards required shifting the area on Rosser Avenue along the right side from Tiffany Drive to Main Street from Ward D to Ward B.

The shift from Ward B to Ward A happened for voters living beyond Interstate 64 along Lyndhurst Road to the Augusta County line. “They are now in Ward A,” Jeffers said.

Another wrinkle that is new to city elections is a 2021 Virginia General Assembly law that mostly eliminated at-large voting in municipal elections. Jeffers said for Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board elections starting in November, voters living only in the wards candidates are running can vote for them. In the future, she said, the city’s only at-large voting for city elections will happen with the at-large school board and council elections.

Jeffers said many who have called her office this week had not followed the redistricting, which was approved by Waynesboro City Council in March.

“Voters have asked me, ‘when was this done,’ “ Jeffers said.

The registrar said voting cards have been sent to those living in Wards A and B. Later this week and early next week voters living in Wards C and D will receive new voting cards.

Jeffers said questions about the redistricting can be answered by calling her office at (540) 943-4409. City maps showing the redistricting changes can be accessed by looking at the Waynesboro city website. Under the heading of “find your ward,” directions are offered for locating what ward you live in and vote in. A map of the new districts is also available on the website.

As of now, Jeffers said Waynesboro has 15,208 registered voters Jeffers said one of the biggest registration jumps has been in first-time voters. “We have had quite a few 18-year-old voters registering,” she said.

Editor’s Note: Waynesboro City Council and School Board elections are scheduled in Ward C and Ward D in November. Candidates seeking those seats have a June 21 deadline to qualify with the city registrar.