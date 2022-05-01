Waynesboro’s annual Riverfest celebration returns after two-year hiatus

Jayden Cosby exchanged his black and white cross training Nikes for a pair of black sandals.

Grabbing one end of a royal blue Lowe’s bucket — while his friend Sarab Ahluwalia grabbed the other end — the two Highland Springs High School students waded out into a shallow part of Waynesboro’s South River.

Slowly, they turned the bucket over, releasing the miniature trout that the students had been nurturing in the classroom since September, as a large contingent from Henrico County Public Schools watched the release.

As part of a Trout in the Classroom grant with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the students have cared for the fish for seven months until they could release them as part of Waynesboro’s annual Riverfest celebration.

“Our specialist Eric Rhoades did a grant, and the teachers that were interested got a large 50 or 60-gallon tank,” said Dawn Sherwood, a teacher at Highland Springs. “Virginia Fish and Game gave us eggs back in September. We’ve been feeding them and caring for them for about seven months.”

Amanda Nicholson, president of the Riverfest board for the past decade, loved seeing the Henrico County students exploring the South River.

“We love seeing the Trout in the Classroom students come from all over the state of Virginia coming down and seeing their hard work paying off,” Nicholson said. “They’ve been raising the trout for months now, and to be able to release them in our South River, it’s great to watch them. You can see that there so excited.”

After two years of being forced to cancel annual Riverfest celebration, Nicholson was excited, too. She was just glad to see the community out again.

“It’s going really well for our first year back,” Nicholson said. “We were pretty sad to have to cancel the past two years. We’re thrilled to be back with a slightly different layout this year. We are loving it so far, and we’re really excited to see so many people turning out. It’s amazing. We kind of anticipated the big crowd, with people being excited to be able to get out of the house again.”

In decades past, the educational part of Riverfest involved pleas for community members to help restore the river to health. Community conservation groups took heed to the call, and Saturday’s Riverfest was a celebration of a much healthier South River, according to longtime Riverfest board member Urbie Nash.

“That work is ongoing, and it’s making a difference,” Nash said. “The quality of the water in the river is quite good, and we have a very healthy population of fish in the river now. We’ve done some things in the last 10 to 15 years that have really made a big difference. We’re seeing great increases in recreational use of the river. It’s quite a remarkable story when you consider that in 1972, there was not a living fish in this river in the city of Waynesboro. Now it’s a thriving recreational trout fishery.”

The quality fishing is what brought Waynesboro resident Rachel Smathers and her two sons out to Riverfest on Saturday. The two boys — one 10-years-old and the other 6-years-old — left with some nice fishing trophies for their efforts at the Fish & Fun Rodeo.

“We really love fishing honestly,” Smathers said. “We’re really excited to be able to come out actually, and not have COVID kind of turn us away.”

For Westwood Elementary student Lila McNicholas, Riverfest was more than an opportunity to enjoy some Kona Ice treats with her good friends Lauren Anderson and Lily Burrows. Her butterfly artwork won the Riverfest competition and was featured in the event marketing.

“This is a yearly thing that they do, and I won and I was really happy and excited,” said McNicholas, who also loved the food trucks and duck races. “I thought it was really cool that my posters were everywhere.”