Waynesboro School Board to receive update on budget

The Waynesboro School Board will receive an update on the 2022-23 budget and consider one-time supplemental pay for full and part-time employees when it meets Tuesday night.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School.

Final approval of the school budget must wait for the final Virginia budget approval. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to approve the state budget by the end of this week, prior to adjournment.

