Waynesboro schools offering in-person classes for elementary students starting Nov. 9

In three weeks first through fifth graders in Waynesboro will be able to return to brick and mortar school.

Waynesboro officials announced Wednesday they are inviting first through fifth graders to return to schools two days a week as a part of a hybrid model starting Nov. 9.

Students with last names beginning with A-L will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday, and students with last names M-Z will attend on Wednesday and Friday. It is completely optional whether parents want to send their children back to schools or remain in an all-virtual learning model. This news follows the return of kindergarteners to schools this past Monday for full in-person learning.

The decision for kindergarteners to return for five days a week and older students to return in a hybrid-model comes down largely to resources available and the student’s levels of experience, according to Executive Director of instruction Tim Teachey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When the decision was made to bring kindergarten students back, we looked at our instructional aids, our resources and our spaces. Once that happened, it begins to dictate what we’re going to be able to do for our future grades,” Teachey said. “It’s related to our resources, and it’s related to the fact that first through fifth graders have been in school and know what it’s like.”