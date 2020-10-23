Waynesboro schools offering in-person classes for elementary students starting Nov. 9

In three weeks first through fifth graders in Waynesboro will be able to return to brick and mortar school.
Waynesboro officials announced Wednesday they are inviting first through fifth graders to return to schools two days a week as a part of a hybrid model starting Nov. 9.
Students with last names beginning with A-L will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday, and students with last names M-Z will attend on Wednesday and Friday. It is completely optional whether parents want to send their children back to schools or remain in an all-virtual learning model. This news follows the return of kindergarteners to schools this past Monday for full in-person learning.
The decision for kindergarteners to return for five days a week and older students to return in a hybrid-model comes down largely to resources available and the student’s levels of experience, according to Executive Director of instruction Tim Teachey.
“When the decision was made to bring kindergarten students back, we looked at our instructional aids, our resources and our spaces. Once that happened, it begins to dictate what we’re going to be able to do for our future grades,” Teachey said. “It’s related to our resources, and it’s related to the fact that first through fifth graders have been in school and know what it’s like.”
Schools have three weeks to prepare to switch over the older elementary students to the hybrid-model, but Westwood Hills Principal Greg Harris said the original plan to start the year with this model has helped the transition.
“It’s similar to what we were planning before we decided to go all-virtual,” Harris said. “We’ve dusted off some of those plans and revised them with what we’ve learned from some of our surrounding schools. We’re working through the process as we speak, and once we get the numbers on how many are coming back, we can sure up our plans.”
The students will attend school with the same safety protocols as the kindergarteners, social distancing when possible and wearing masks at all times with occasional breaks allowed when it is safe to do so.
Although the prospect of switching learning models introduces change into the middle of an already unusual semester, Harris said teachers are well-equipped to welcome students back into classrooms after already learning how to manage the digital side of learning.
“I’ve told my staff all along that I am fully confident they can teach kids in their classroom, and we could bring kids back at any point and they’re going to do a fantastic job,” Harris said. “Navigating the virtual piece was the challenge. Now that we’ve worked out a lot of those bugs that is going to help us as we continue to bring students back in.”
