Waynesboro seeks funding for roundabout at Rosser, Main and Broad

It’s a ways off, but a traffic roundabout for a key Waynesboro intersection could happen before the end of the decade.

Waynesboro City Council passed a resolution Monday night that would support getting VDOT funding for a single-lane roundabout to replace the traffic signal at Rosser Avenue, Main and Road streets. The city will apply to VDOT’s Smart Scale program.

City officials say the roundabout, which may take as long six years to happen, would make a key city intersection safer and would save the city maintenance costs.

Assistant City Manager for Operations Todd Wood said rather than replace poles and traffic signal technology at the intersection, the city would only have to pay for paving upgrades at the roundabout.

But Wood said “roundabouts are far safer than a light.” Safety is a key concern at the Rosser-Main-Broad intersection. According to data, there were 37 crashes at the intersection between 2016 and 2020.

Adam Campbell, the co-director of planning for the Staunton VDOT District, said the safety improvement offered by a roundabout is tangible. Nationally, he said, roundabouts reduct crashes by 60 percent when installed.

He said VDOT did analyzed crashes and operations at the Rosser-Main-Broad intersection. And in addition to making the intersection safer for cars, he said there would be islands pedestrians can use to cross

Luke Juday, the director of community development for Waynesboro, said the roundabout is needed “for a key intersection at the center of the city.”

If the city’s application is approved for the Rosser-Main-Broad roundabout, it would be the third on the drawing board for Waynesboro.

Previously, Waynesboro has obtained Smart Scale approval for a roundabout at Rosser and 13th Street, and for a roundabout at Main and Delphine Avenue. Those projects should be completed in the next few years ahead of the project applied for Monday night.