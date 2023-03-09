The city of Waynesboro is continuing to assess stolen city data that was posted online, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said Wednesday.

The theft was first discovered in January, but Hamp said the city is still trying to get a complete accounting of what city data was taken. “We are trying to understand what they have,” he said.

Once the extent of the data breach is known, Hamp said the city would notify any affected persons. Waynesboro continues to work with the Waynesboro Police Department and other law enforcement to identify the extent of the data breach.

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams said members of Waynesboro City Council were briefed on the situation on Monday.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement and trying to identify the nature of the data taken,” she said.

Both Hamp and Williams said the perpetrator of the data theft has made no demands for payment from the city. Typically, stolen data from governments results in a demand for ransom, but that has not happened in Waynesboro.

Social media has identified the group stealing the Waynesboro data as BianLian, a group that emerged as a ransomware group in late 2021.