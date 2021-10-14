Waynesboro student organizes lupus walk and fundraiser for Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For the first year or so, doctors didn’t really know what was happening. They didn’t understand how everything was being caused and why my kidneys were failing, but they were able to do a kidney biopsy which led to figuring out that I had lupus,” Amélie said. “Because of that, I had an increased desire to figure out what lupus is. It’s pretty common, but it’s not really talked about. Lupus is pretty unusual because it’s not the same systematically every time.”

Since being diagnosed, Amélie made it a goal to spread awareness about lupus as much as possible. She took part in a similar walk in the sixth grade and likes to introduce the topic during icebreakers in her classes.

Around 1.5 million people in the United States, and five million worldwide, suffer from a form of lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA). Amélie hopes Saturday’s walk continues to push the disease into the minds of more people.