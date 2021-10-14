Waynesboro student organizes lupus walk and fundraiser for Saturday

When Amélie Candelier tells her classmates at Waynesboro High School about the disease she’s dealt with since she was eight years old, most know nothing about it.
Amélie is looking to change that.
The 15-year-old, along with help from her teachers, is hosting a charity walk at the high school’s track on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. to spread awareness about lupus and collect money to go toward finding a cure. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in support of those who have lupus.
“When you go to a walk, you can socialize and talk to people, and that way it’s able to reach a bigger audience,” Amélie said. “Especially during COVID where you can’t do a bunch of indoor events — by having a walk at the community track that is very well known in Waynesboro — I’m hoping a lot of people will be able to come and support.”
Lupus is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its organs and tissues, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Amélie was diagnosed with lupus when she was eight after kidney failure because of a disease called atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), which causes blood clots in the kidneys.
Doctors did not understand what caused her kidneys to fail at first, Amélie said, as aHUS is a rare disease that only affects about one in 500,000 Americans, according to Medline.
“For the first year or so, doctors didn’t really know what was happening. They didn’t understand how everything was being caused and why my kidneys were failing, but they were able to do a kidney biopsy which led to figuring out that I had lupus,” Amélie said. “Because of that, I had an increased desire to figure out what lupus is. It’s pretty common, but it’s not really talked about. Lupus is pretty unusual because it’s not the same systematically every time.”
Since being diagnosed, Amélie made it a goal to spread awareness about lupus as much as possible. She took part in a similar walk in the sixth grade and likes to introduce the topic during icebreakers in her classes.
Around 1.5 million people in the United States, and five million worldwide, suffer from a form of lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA). Amélie hopes Saturday’s walk continues to push the disease into the minds of more people.
“Every time I’ve had somebody come up to me, it has really made me realize how unrecognized lupus is even though it is a very common disease,” Amélie said. “I’ve had people come up to me and tell me they have a loved one with lupus as well, or they have had a loved one die from lupus. It’s very pushed under the carpet, in a way, where people just don’t talk about it as much as other illnesses or diseases. I think using this walk is a good way to put it out there.”
Amélie said her English teacher, Karen Galenis, helped her set up the walk after Galenis took an interest in lupus after hearing the student’s story.
“Through her, I was able to get the walk concrete and approved,” Amélie said.
Galenis and Christine Turner, a guidance counselor at Waynesboro High School, also helped to organize a Pennies for Lupus competition at the school, Amélie’s mother Emma Candelier said. The concept of the competition is that each grade is assigned a locker, and the goal is to have the least amount of money in your grade’s locker, so you donate to the other lockers, Amélie explained.
There is currently no cure for lupus, which affects women in 90% of cases according to the LFA. Money from the competition will go toward research for a cure. You can also join and donate to Team Candelier to advance lupus research on the Walk to End Lupus Now website.