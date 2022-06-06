Waynesboro tattoo artist enters guilty plea to second sex assault charge

A Waynesboro tattoo artist entered a guilty plea Monday to a second sexual assault charge.

John Mohler, 45, took a plea to aggravated sexual battery in Waynesboro Circuit Court, according to Assistant Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe. Mohler was to go on trial Monday for the charge of object sexual penetration, but instead entered a plea.

Mohler’s guilty plea came three days after a Circuit Court jury convicted him of object sexual penetration in a separate case involving an 18-year-old woman. Testimony from the victim indicated that Mohler inappropriately touched her while she received a tattoo on her hipbone near her abdomen on Nov. 5 of last year. The incident occurred at Extreme Expressions, a downtown Waynesboro business that provides tattoo and piercing services.

The victim testified that Mohler put a finger in her vagina and rubbed the genital area. The jury deliberated for 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Stolpe said Mohler will be sentenced concurrently on the two convictions on Sept. 28. His attorney, Bryan Jones, has requested a presentencing report on Mohler, who has previously been convicted of felonies.

The object sexual penetration conviction can carry a maximum sentence of up to life.