Waynesboro teachers preparing for Monday's all-virtual start of the school year

Whether they have decades or experience or are just starting their careers, Waynesboro teachers have been hard at work preparing for when Waynesboro schools will start virtually Monday.
Mary Meade, who has been teaching at Waynesboro High for 29 years, never could have anticipated anything like COVID-19. The most disruption to the school schedule that had ever occurred during her career was a few days off for flooding or a particularly bad snowstorm.
Waynesboro Public Schools had planned to open the year with in-person instruction on Aug. 18, but the school board voted to move to an all-virtual format on Aug. 11 after weeks of public discussion.
Meade and her colleagues in the science department were vocal about their desire for the schools to only provide all-virtual instruction despite the challenges they knew they would face.
The quality of learning has been an ongoing discussion for the past month, but Meade argues virtual is the best option because she does not think creating a safe environment is feasible, even with a hybrid learning schedule, because of COVID-19.
“I think that I can do a better job teaching virtually under these circumstances,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to do labs with them. They wouldn’t be able to work collaboratively. I wouldn’t be able to sit at a table with them and explain things to them. Now with online, a lot of that stuff is back.”
Online learning offers the option for teachers to work one-on-one with students and for students to work in groups together over video chats. With social distancing mandated, these activities are unlikely even if schools decided to resume in-person instruction.
Typically, science students would perform experiments or dissections in class, but that will not be possible this year. Meade said students will be given experiment data and have to analyze the results.
“Right now, they won’t have the experience of touching the equipment and using the materials, which is a valuable part of the course,” she said. “I think we’ll do a good job of making up for that, but when it comes to sciences that is probably the biggest concern moving forward.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Kayla Chonoles is an English teacher at Waynesboro High School entering her first year. Chonoles discovered her desire to teach as a middle schooler and has worked since then to pursue her passion for brightening students’ days.
Although she was looking forward to teaching her students in-person, Chonoles said she is glad the academic year will begin with all-remote, virtual classes.
“It was a relief, and also a new mountain to start climbing,” Chonoles said. “I’m so glad that I don’t have to worry about students taking their masks off at desks, or how I can wonder around the room and it be safe for me and them.”
Chonoles said she understands some students will require extra work to succeed, but she will be offering office hours to help those who are struggling with all-remote, virtual instruction.
In English classes, discussion between classmates is a key part of the course that aids students in their understanding of the materials. In a virtual setting this discussion will be severely limited, which concerns Chonoles.
“I truly believe that one of the best ways to learn is to have conversations with other people,” she said. “That’s going to be much harder now. There are some ways to do it online and some ways to do it on discussion boards, but it’s not the same thing as sitting in a big circle.”
For both teachers, making sure students remain engaged with class content is a priority. Meade said schools plan to check in with parents and try to help kids who appear distant as much as possible.
Chonoles understands students are facing stress from many different aspects of their lives, so she plans to work closely with students who are having trouble to ensure they finish the necessary assignments.
In the past few weeks, some parents and teachers expressed concerns over the technological side of an all-virtual system. However, Meade says the transition to digital formats has been going smoothly.
“We’re all helping each other out,” she said. “One teacher will learn Canvas, and one teacher will learn something else. We can teach each other those things without being in the same room. We all had our fingers crossed, but it’s been going well.”
Chonoles will use several digital platforms in her English classes to allow students to engage with the material in the desired way, but she admitted that this might lead to a transition period where students are just learning how to access the different platforms.
As they look forward to the start of the year, both teachers emphasized that their goal for the semester was to keep students safe, both physically and mentally. Meade wants to teach the normal materials, as well as help her students understand the coronavirus and how to stay safe.
“There is a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation,” Meade said. “If kids don’t know how to discern that, then they don’t really understand the science we’re teaching them.”
