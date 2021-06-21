Waynesboro's Alejandro Figueredo embraces leadership role with team

To him, the season is far from over and the rest of the team shares the same mindset.

“Summer ball is about getting better,” Figueredo said. “I think all those guys are self-motivated, some more than others, but I think that’s the best thing we can do right now – just motivate yourself and help motivate other people if you can, of course.”

Timely errors on defense, as well as other general early season mistakes are issues that Cole says the team needs to address and fix heading into the remainder of the season, but there’s still plenty of time to address problems and build stronger team chemistry in the 2021 campaign.

“I think we have a bunch of really good pieces,” Cole said. “It’s just a matter of whether we can make them all fit together.”

“We just need a couple games to get it rolling,” Figueredo said. “We [have] talent in this team.”

While Waynesboro looks to bounce back from early setbacks, Figueredo has personal goals he wants to meet before the season’s end, as well — goals that he can apply both on the diamond and off.