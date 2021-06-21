Waynesboro's Alejandro Figueredo embraces leadership role with team

The Waynesboro Generals struggled out of the gate early in their 2021 season.
Three games have been rained out so far, but out of the 12 games on the field as of Saturday night, only five have resulted in wins.
However, this isn’t deterring Waynesboro General Manager Tyler Hoffman or his team. To him, there’s still plenty of season left primed to be led by new leadership in the clubhouse.
To Hoffman, this is one of the best qualities of Alejandro Figueredo — the Generals starting first and third baseman.
“The feedback I’ve gotten from his host family is that they just adore him.” Hoffman said. “He seems to fit in well here in Waynesboro. He’s very humble, very appreciative, very hard-working. He’s a great player and a great kid.”
Figueredo, a native of Venezuela, has been in the United States for five years and is just 22 years old. Before joining the Generals, Figueredo had never been to Virginia before.
The local nature of the Valley and the “good vibes” it initially gave off helped him like Waynesboro almost immediately upon arrival.
“I like the town. The fans are incredible,” said Figueredo, calling them “rowdy,” similar to the fans he plays in front of at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
To Hoffman, “Figgy,” as some in the clubhouse call him, is a “Day 1” guy.
Figueredo struck him early as someone ready for work and excited from the very start who carries big energy into the ballpark — energy the management hopes will last throughout the regular season and, hopefully, into the postseason.
So far, that energy has been visible to all fans at Kate Collins come gameday.
As of June 18, Figueredo is fourth on the team in batting average, swinging a mean .303 average with 10 hits, seven RBIs and four runs scored.
Hoffman said as of late, Figueredo “has really come together and gotten into a routine” while proving clutch in the batter’s box.
“I think he’s a guy that can be one of the top hitters in this league,” Hoffman said. “He’s shown it at all levels, whether it was some of the best junior colleges in the country in Florida, and then this year [at] Florida Gulf Coast. Late in the year, he hit really went in conference play and tournament play.”
Speaking of Florida, that’s where he was actually recruited to the team.
Generals head coach Zac Cole, also a coach for the College of Central Florida, found him after coaching against him in conference play, but noted how impressed he was with how he handled himself and how he approached the game.
To Cole, Figueredo is a prominent leader on this young team.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t say a whole lot, but I think when he does, everybody kind of listens,” said Cole, adding that it’s because of how Figueredo “handles himself, the way that he approaches his teammates and the game, and how he works.”
When the silent leaders talk, it’s usually for a good reason.
“When they do speak, everybody kind of perks up and wants to hear what they have to say,” Cole said.
Dubbed a “gentle giant” by his coach, Figueredo acknowledges while his talk may not always be there, in baseball, big plays speak louder than big words.
“I’m more of [an] action leader,” said Figueredo, also noting that English isn’t his first language. “Sometimes I’m a little shy about that, but if I see somebody doing something wrong, I’ll probably just go talk with them one-on-one.”
A key 5-4-3 double play in the top of the ninth inning versus the Covington Lumberjacks on June 14 has been just one of several key plays Figueredo has made this season, both offensively and defensively.
While a 2-6 record to start the season wasn’t what anyone wanted to see to begin the campaign, Figueredo knows there’s far more fight left in the clubhouse than what their record shows.
To him, the season is far from over and the rest of the team shares the same mindset.
“Summer ball is about getting better,” Figueredo said. “I think all those guys are self-motivated, some more than others, but I think that’s the best thing we can do right now – just motivate yourself and help motivate other people if you can, of course.”
Timely errors on defense, as well as other general early season mistakes are issues that Cole says the team needs to address and fix heading into the remainder of the season, but there’s still plenty of time to address problems and build stronger team chemistry in the 2021 campaign.
“I think we have a bunch of really good pieces,” Cole said. “It’s just a matter of whether we can make them all fit together.”
“We just need a couple games to get it rolling,” Figueredo said. “We [have] talent in this team.”
While Waynesboro looks to bounce back from early setbacks, Figueredo has personal goals he wants to meet before the season’s end, as well — goals that he can apply both on the diamond and off.
“I want to be a better person [and] a better player,” said Figueredo, stating that he wants to continue to grow as a man. “I just try to be on the good side of people … I try to be helpful.”