Welding accident causes fire near Waynesboro Town Center

A welding accident led to a fire inside the ductworks at Berry Plastics at 1020 Shenandoah Village Drive in Waynesboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Waynesboro Fire Department.

At about 3:20 p.m. a contractor inside the three-story manufacturing facility was welding and cutting metals when the sparks were sucked into the ventilation systems of one of the factory machines and lit products on fire inside a ductwork, said Waynesboro Deputy Fire Chief George Fitzgerald.

With the help from personnel at Berry Plastics, a fire was found in the ductwork on the third floor of the structure and quickly extinguished.

The facility sustained moderate fire and water damage and minor smoke damage, according to a press release from the Waynesboro Fire Department. The overall loss to the structure and contents is undetermined at this time.

The City of Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by members from Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, as well as Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, Waynesboro First Aid Crew and the Waynesboro Police Department.

