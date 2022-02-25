Western Virginia Sports Show gears up for its 34th annual event at Augusta Expo

FISHERSVILLE — Whether you want to see the “Michael Jordan of fishing,” Swamp People, or grizzly bears, you can see them all this weekend at the 34th annual Western Virginia Sports Show at Augusta Expo.

The show, which is the longest running in Virginia, runs Friday through Saturday. Ticket prices are $10 for guests ages 12 and up, $4 for guests aged 5 to 11, and guests under four enter free.

The show boasts over 200 vendors, offering a variety of activities to attendees of all ages.

“We’ve expanded the layout of our show. We have more vendors than we typically have, and we’ve expanded the categories of things we offer,” said Mark Hanger, the organizer of the show. “We’re a family show and we want to emphasize that. Being a family show, we want something for everybody to be here.”

The main headlines of the show include Hank Parker, who was once described by former CBS Morning Show host Bryan Gumbel as the “rod-n-reel answer to Michael Jordan.”

The father-son duo of R.J. Molinere and Jay Paul Molinere, who famously appeared on History Channel’s hit television show “Swamp People,” will also make the trip to Augusta County.

Rounding out the headliners, Hanger said the weekend will host a live grizzly bear show from Orlando, Florida, featuring a cast of five bears, some of which have been in Walt Disney movies.

“We really take pride in producing this show. We want to put on a world-class event,” Hanger said of the things attendees will see. “When people come in here, we like to shock and awe. We want them to be impressed.”

While Hanger said he expects the show to be one of its best iterations ever in its 34th year, it hasn’t come without its challenges.

The national supply shortage and the ongoing pandemic have affected the ability of long-time vendors to be able to return, Hanger said.

“It’s been the hardest show I’ve ever put on in 34 years,” Hanger said. “Many vendors we had in the past did not come back because they couldn’t get their product. It was just a shortage of product, and there was no reason for them to do the show without it. Secondly, a small percentage of vendors were concerned about their health due to COVID. We’ve had to work two-to-three times as hard as we have in the past to keep the show full.”

In the end, Hanger said they managed to exceed their normal number of vendors.

The show will be open at Augusta Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are sold at the door.

