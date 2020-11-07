Weyers Cave farm hosts horse-powered tradition

Young Mason, seated on the plow with his PawPaw K (Gary Kisamore) walking behind him, “gee-ed” and “haw-ed” Charlie and Ed down the long furrow as they turned up the rich brown earth. Mason was all business and concentration as he pulled and loosened the reins and talked to his horses.

“This was my first time on the seat alone,” Mason said when he reached the end of the field. “It was pretty easy once you got down with it. You have to let go if they are going too slow and pull the line back if they get going too fast,” he explained.

“They’ve got a lot of power. They sure can get ya running if you are not clever enough to know what to do,” he added.

Getting the next generation involved is the focus of events such as the field day, noted Mason’s grandmother, Mary Ann Kisamore. Her husband, Gary, added that grandson Mason was the fourth generation of the family to work horses.

“My grandfather wouldn’t allow a tractor on the property. When I was young he gave me a gray horse named Kate to work with,” he remembered.

Although Gary has had other horses, his heart is with the big Percherons, who can easily weigh a ton. “They are willing workers. They love to work and please their owners,” he said.