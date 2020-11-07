Weyers Cave farm hosts horse-powered tradition

WEYERS CAVE — Saturday was a typically beautiful fall day in Weyers Cave, but the powerful horses plowing up a farm field were not part of what one usually sees on such a day.
Seven Percherons and two tiny ponies were the focus of the Virginia Percheron Association’s (VPA) All Breeds Field Day that saw young and old alike out to watch demonstrations from America’s horse-powered past.
As it has been for the last 25 years, the purpose of the field day is to keep the intertwined story of horses and agriculture alive, explained Gary Kisamore of Churchville, a founding member of the Virginia Percheron Association. The group, launched in 1991, has been having field days since 1995.
“It is all about bringing the horses and the old stuff back. In past field days, we have used horses to make hay, thresh grain, rake, plow, and give rides,” he said.
Gerald Garber, on whose farm the event took place, has been more than happy to host the event for the last 15 years. “If we don’t have events like this we are going to lose this tradition. Only a handful of people really know how to run a team of horses so it is important to pass this down to the next generation,” he said.
Saturday’s event drew a nice crowd of participants and spectators of all ages. Included among the participants were several young drivers. Watching seven-year-old Mason Marshall handle his grandparent’s massive Percheron team, named Charlie and Ed, brought a smile to many faces in the crowd.
Young Mason, seated on the plow with his PawPaw K (Gary Kisamore) walking behind him, “gee-ed” and “haw-ed” Charlie and Ed down the long furrow as they turned up the rich brown earth. Mason was all business and concentration as he pulled and loosened the reins and talked to his horses.
“This was my first time on the seat alone,” Mason said when he reached the end of the field. “It was pretty easy once you got down with it. You have to let go if they are going too slow and pull the line back if they get going too fast,” he explained.
“They’ve got a lot of power. They sure can get ya running if you are not clever enough to know what to do,” he added.
Getting the next generation involved is the focus of events such as the field day, noted Mason’s grandmother, Mary Ann Kisamore. Her husband, Gary, added that grandson Mason was the fourth generation of the family to work horses.
“My grandfather wouldn’t allow a tractor on the property. When I was young he gave me a gray horse named Kate to work with,” he remembered.
Although Gary has had other horses, his heart is with the big Percherons, who can easily weigh a ton. “They are willing workers. They love to work and please their owners,” he said.
Mason wasn’t the only young driver in the field Saturday. The Seale family also was testing out their teamster skills while plowing with a team of gray Percherons named Ashley and Babes. Brett Seal instructed sons Coleman, 10, and Emory, 13, in the art of working with a team of horses. After finishing his turn with the reins, Coleman declared that the feel of the big horses was “exciting.”
While three teams of Percherons were turning up the ground using various types of plows, others were taking wagon rides either in vehicles pulled by a Percheron or one pulled by a team of tiny ponies named Jasmine and Julie.
Later in the day, a barnyard pulling contest using a specially designed sled would judge the skills of both the teamster and the team. Learning how to work with a team of horses to get the most out of them takes a lot of work explained Gary Kisamore.
“Horses give back to you what you give to them. The easier and kinder you are the more they will give you,” he said.
