White Christmas looking doubtful in Waynesboro

The early word is it might not be a white Christmas in Waynesboro.

But unlike last year’s balmy almost spring temperatures, the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day calls for extremely cold temperatures that include daytime highs in the 20s, said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

“Last year was unusually warm. This year is a total reversal,” said Kines.

But for those who are in the area ahead of Christmas, the Thursday forecast calls for rain most of the day, and that rain could turn to “freezing rain or sleet,” according to Kines. Friday is shaping up with a mild start, but the cold air surfaces by afternoon, bringing lower temperatures.

“It (temperature) will fall into the 30s and 20s by evening, and into the teens by Friday night,” Kines said.

But depending on your perspective, it is not shaping up as a white Christmas. “It is probably not a white Christmas,” Kines said. “ I don’t think we will get any precipitation.”

Ken Slack, a spokesman for the Staunton VDOT District Office, said the agency is monitoring forecasts. “This one has been changing a little bit. And there is a little bit more uncertainty,” said Slack, who said VDOT personnel and contractors are on standby to react to any adverse weather later this week.

Slack said those in the area who are traveling should plan to be flexible with plans, and either leave before the weather turns bad or after the weather clears.