White Christmas? Maybe in your dreams.

When Bing Crosby crooned the words, “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” back in 1942 it was an instant hit.
“White Christmas,” a song, written by Irving Berlin, was number one on the U.S. music charts for 11 straight weeks and that original version is, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the best-selling single of all time, chalking up more than 50 million sales.
Why was (and is) that song such a success? Well, for starters, in 1942 America was deeply embroiled in WWII. It had been a year since the terrible Dec. 7 tragedy at Pearl Harbor and waves of sorrow and homesickness were sweeping across the country as they thought about their family members far away and in harm’s way on the battlefield.
The song touched on a collective yearning in America’s heart for a time when family members could safely gather and celebrate the season at home without worry. It really is a song about family and home, and not necessarily about snow.
After almost 80 years, however, anyone hearing the first few notes of Crosby’s deep, soothing song can’t help but associate snow with Christmas and the hope of a family homecoming. And so, while we often shake our fist at snow and the inconvenience it causes, almost everybody is okay with at least a dusting of the white stuff at Christmas.
So when was the last time the area experienced a white Christmas? To get some answers I turned to WHSV meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz. The popular TV weatherwoman is somewhat of a weather history geek and I knew that she could help me out.
Here is what I learned. The last time that we had snow, either falling or already on the ground, on Dec. 25 in our area was 2012 when we had a snowfall of two inches. That ranks as number four on the all-time list of white Christmas snowfalls for our area since weather records were kept in the late 1800s!
In 2010, we had a snowfall of half an inch that added to the inch and a half that was already on the ground. In 2009, there were four inches of snow on the ground at Christmas.
After that, you have to go back to 2002 when there was an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day from previous precipitation. In 1998, there was an inch on the ground as well and in 1993, a dusting of snow (a tenth of an inch) coated the two inches that were already on the ground to make for a white Christmas.
What is the biggest Christmas snowfall on record for our area? The answer goes back more than a century to 1894 when somewhere between six and seven inches of snow fell. The next biggest snow came in 1933 when three inches of snow fell on Christmas Day. Three inches also fell on December 25 in 1897.
Although the year 2012 ranks number four on the list for top December 25 snowfalls, the inch of snow that fell on December 25, 1917, was on top of three inches on the ground meaning that there were actually four inches on the ground at Christmas.
Before 1942 when Bing Crosby connected our psyche to a white Christmas, snow on December 25 was no more or less important than snow at any other time. If mentioned by journalists at all, snow is placed in the nuisance category.
Take the Christmas snowfall of 1917. Americans in that year were preoccupied with war (WWI) just as Americans were in 1942 when Crosby’s “White Christmas” hit the airwaves. The only local newspaper mention of the snow that fell Christmas Day in 1917 was this:
“If Staunton’s patriotism is to be measured by the number of people who promptly clean the snow from their pavements, Staunton is in a bad way, so far as patriotism is concerned.”
The article noted that there was snow and ice on the pavement from three weeks previous and the Christmas Day snow just added to the problem. The writer pointed out that the mild weather after Christmas should have had people outside cleaning off their walks, but that had not occurred.
“People ought to be ashamed to have others see this. If it isn’t an evidence of slovenliness, what is it?” asked the writer of the article.
As you can see from our past, the odds of having a white Christmas are not stellar. If the temperatures are not right, for instance, a white Christmas just turns into a chilly wet Christmas. In 1973, the area received over two inches of rain. That almost certainly dampened the Christmas spirit.
In our area, the average Christmas Day temperature is 42 degrees. The hottest on record is 66 degrees while in the year 2000 the minimum temperature overnight was three!
So what are the odds of a white Christmas this year? Some of that might depend on if any snow lingers on the ground from the December 16 snowstorm. Aubrey’s predictions so far put our chances at about 17%, although the odds are better in the mountains of western Virginia and West Virginia where residents have already seen several small snowstorms.
Whether or not we have a real white Christmas isn’t really the question, is it? The nostalgic yearning that Crosby put into the lyrics of his holiday song are really all about family, friends, and thinking about the comforts of home. This year, like in 1942, many of us will be far from home. In that year, it was because of a global war. Seventy-eight years later, it is a global pandemic that keeps us from being close to our loved ones.
If you listen to the old crooner’s words carefully, “White Christmas” isn’t really about snow at all. It is a metaphor for love and family and the meaning of the season. Maybe the best thing to do this December 25 is close your eyes and “dream of a white Christmas” and then get on Zoom and safely celebrate your own white Christmas with family and friends near and far.