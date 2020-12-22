White Christmas? Maybe in your dreams.

Here is what I learned. The last time that we had snow, either falling or already on the ground, on Dec. 25 in our area was 2012 when we had a snowfall of two inches. That ranks as number four on the all-time list of white Christmas snowfalls for our area since weather records were kept in the late 1800s!

In 2010, we had a snowfall of half an inch that added to the inch and a half that was already on the ground. In 2009, there were four inches of snow on the ground at Christmas.

After that, you have to go back to 2002 when there was an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day from previous precipitation. In 1998, there was an inch on the ground as well and in 1993, a dusting of snow (a tenth of an inch) coated the two inches that were already on the ground to make for a white Christmas.

What is the biggest Christmas snowfall on record for our area? The answer goes back more than a century to 1894 when somewhere between six and seven inches of snow fell. The next biggest snow came in 1933 when three inches of snow fell on Christmas Day. Three inches also fell on December 25 in 1897.