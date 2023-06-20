The Waynesboro Police Department last month hired Douglas Williams to serve as a school resource officer for the Waynesboro Public Schools.

Williams, who previously served as a member of the police department, will work in all city schools. But his primary responsibility will include daily work in the city’s secondary schools, Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School.

Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said Williams has already completed a 40-hour training course required of all school resource officers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services said the basic training includes relevant state and federal laws, disaster and emergency response, mediation and conflict resolution and working with students with disabilities, mental health needs, substance use disorders or post traumatic experiences. The officers are also given training in systematic and individual racism, cultural diversity and implicit bias. Security awareness in the school environment is also taught.

Dunn said Williams would receive continuing education to augment his training. Williams will start his new duties in early August when the 2023-24 school year begins.