Wilson Memorial High School track to be named after late coach and teacher Gary Kessler

VERONA — The Augusta School Board unanimously voted Thursday to rename Wilson Memorial High’s track to Gary Kessler Track after the longtime cross country and track coach and teacher who died in April.

Gary “Kess” Kessler died unexpectedly in his home on April 3.

Kessler taught math and physics for more than 30 years at Fishburne Military School and in Augusta County Public Schools, mostly at Wilson Memorial High. In the past, Kessler had coached football and wrestling but was most recently the cross country and track coach for the school.

“His impact surpasses victories in competitions,” said Augusta County Schools Executive Director of Operations Greg Troxell at Thursday's school board meeting. “He advocated for and empowered his student-athletes. He positively affected thousands of lives across generations. The sentiments expressed by the WMHS staff and larger community were tremendous.”

Wilson needed to bring the issue before the board because of a policy that would prevent the naming of the track until three years after Kessler retired. The three-year mark was approaching in June 2021, but the school wanted to be able to honor their longtime coach before all the athletes he’d work with had graduated.