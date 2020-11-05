Wilson Memorial High School track to be named after late coach and teacher Gary Kessler

VERONA — The Augusta School Board unanimously voted Thursday to rename Wilson Memorial High’s track to Gary Kessler Track after the longtime cross country and track coach and teacher who died in April.
Gary “Kess” Kessler died unexpectedly in his home on April 3.
Kessler taught math and physics for more than 30 years at Fishburne Military School and in Augusta County Public Schools, mostly at Wilson Memorial High. In the past, Kessler had coached football and wrestling but was most recently the cross country and track coach for the school.
“His impact surpasses victories in competitions,” said Augusta County Schools Executive Director of Operations Greg Troxell at Thursday's school board meeting. “He advocated for and empowered his student-athletes. He positively affected thousands of lives across generations. The sentiments expressed by the WMHS staff and larger community were tremendous.”
Wilson needed to bring the issue before the board because of a policy that would prevent the naming of the track until three years after Kessler retired. The three-year mark was approaching in June 2021, but the school wanted to be able to honor their longtime coach before all the athletes he’d work with had graduated.
“He is one of the finest individuals I have ever had the fortune to work with,” Wilson Principal Kelly Troxell said. “He is revered, caring and unassuming manner in which he carried out his work. His outlook on life was always positive, and he always took the time to talk to you. You never saw him standing by himself. Everyone loved Gary and had the highest respect for him.”
Wilson Memorial’s athletic department is assuming all responsibilities for costs of the project.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was the purchasing of two electric buses from Dominion Energy, which was also unanimously approved.
The buses boast zero emissions, cleaner air, enhanced safety because of seatbelts in every seat, they’re quieter which allows for drivers to speak with students more easily and saving costs on maintenance and fuel throughout the year.
The buses can operate for around 130 to 150 miles, and a charging location will be located in Fishersville. It has not yet been worked out how the buses will be distributed or routed in the county. The purchase of the buses is a part of Dominion’s electric bus program in Virginia which Augusta County Schools Executive Director of Transportation Terry Lafon said “was going to be the biggest electric bus initiative in the whole country.
