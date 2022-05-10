Youngkin undecided on Augusta County Courthouse legislation

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday he is still weighing a decision on whether to sign or veto General Assembly legislation on a referendum to move the Augusta County Courthouse from Staunton.

In a statement, Youngkin said “There were very strong views on both sides of this bill. And so one of the things that I’ve committed to is to hear out both sides and so we’re in the process of making sure that I can have a chance personally, to listen to the very heartfelt arguments on both sides and then we’ll make a decision. I am committed to do the work and I think this is really important. I’m going to do the work and listen to both sides before I make a decision.”

Augusta County is under a court order to address safety and security concerns at the current courthouse in Staunton that was constructed in 1901.

Legislation from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, passed the General Assembly earlier this year. The legislation called for a November referendum on whether to move the courthouse to a newly constructed facility in Verona. That legislation was amended by Youngkin.

Youngkin’s amendments to the original courthouse referendum legislation would have delayed a referendum until November 2023, and would have required two sets of plans from two different architects. The plans would address moving the courthouse to Verona or keeping it in Staunton. The architects would have to be approved by Chief 25th Circuit Judge Chap Goodwin.

After Youngkin’s amendments were passed over by the General Assembly on April 27, Staunton City Council followed up with a resolution the next day. asking the governor to veto the original legislation. The city has also retained a lobbyist to represent it regarding the courthouse, according to Staunton Spokeswoman Michelle Bixler.

Hanger said “there was overwhelming support” for the referendum legislation. But he said Youngkin has taken time on other legislation before signing.

“He is very methodical about the bills he is going to sign,” Hanger said. “This one should be pretty clear cut. He just needs to sign it (the bill).”

Support remains for keeping the county courthouse in Staunton and making necessary upgrades. Frank Strassler, executive director of Historic Staunton Foundation, said the main courthouse and District Court building “are quality civic court buildings.”

Strassler said the 1901 Augusta County Courthouse “is not crumbling or falling, it just needs updating.” He said the Youngkin amendments that were passed over by the General Assembly were practical. “They would have gotten accurate estimates from independent architects and provide the voters with better information,” he said.