James Carter returns to the sidelines as Stuarts Draft girls basketball coach

STUARTS DRAFT — In the world of where everything changes, but everything stays the same, Stuarts Draft’s new girls basketball head coach was its old head coach in the not too distant past.
James Carter is returning to the Cougars’ bench when — or if — the 2020-21 season gets underway.
Carter is back after a three-year hiatus from coaching the game he loves. He coached the Cougars for five years, which included a VHSL Class 2 state tournament berth in his fourth season, before stepping down after the 2017-18 campaign to spend more time with his family.
Carter lands in the big chair again after former head coach Brad DeWitt flipped over to the boys program at Stuarts Draft when Mike Gale left to become the athletic director at Rockbridge County.
“The coaching bug never left me, but I wanted to take time off to spend with my son, who was in the Marine Corps,” Carter said. “I didn’t want to miss his graduation from Parris Island and all the big events that followed before he was stationed in Hawaii. I needed to be there for him and not have to worry about my second family. It would not have done the girls justice if my attention was divided.”
Carter, who coached the Buffalo Gap boys basketball team for 12 years, also said he and his wife are in the final stages of adopting a little girl, a process that has taken several years.
“I just needed to be with my family,” he said. “The time away recharged the battery. God gives us all a purpose in life, and my purpose is being a coach. I was kind of lost without coaching. That ‘it’ is what drives us all, and coaching is that ‘it’ for me.”
Although Carter wasn’t prowling the sideline for three years, the coaching bug never stopped working inside him. He did consulting work for Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley and broke down film for Luray girls head coach Joe Lucas.
Hartley, who played at Wilson Memorial when Carter was an assistant for Tony Ramsey and later coached under him at Buffalo Gap, said Carter knows the game of basketball.
“He knows how to coach the game,” Hartley said. “And he is going to be quite familiar with the Draft program. However, he will face the problems we all have, which are getting the right kids out and the uncertainty that lies ahead with the pandemic.”
Hartley said Carter has had a big hand in a lot of basketball within Augusta County, especially in the current coaching ranks. Riverheads girls head coach Preston Wood and Gap boys JV coach Eric Sheets played for Carter at Gap, while Riverheads boys head coach Chad Coffey coached under him at Gap.
Carter’s wife, Tammy, is the head coach of the three-time defending Class 2 state champion competition cheerleading squad at Stuarts Draft.
“After I stepped away, she would make subtle comments, especially when we would be sitting in the stands watching a game, about when was I going to get back into coaching,” Carter said. “Probably to get me out of the house and also to step my game up to win a state championship like she has three times.”
He did have a hand of sorts in a state championship when Leah Wood won the Class 2 indoor track pole vault title last winter.
“I helped introduce pole vault back to the school, but all the credit goes to the late Gary Kessler at Wilson and Amherst’s Lance Carter. Those two showed Leah the way,” said Carter, who has coached in Draft’s track program for seven years.
Carter doesn’t anticipate any big changes coming to the program with his return.
“Coach DeWitt was my assistant and he kept most of the things we implemented,” Carter said. “I don’t foresee any radical changes. I have always become a defensive-minded coach that loves to press and run. I want to keep things as close to the same as possible.”
Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley is excited to have Carter back in the basketball fold.
“His ‘coaching bug’ couldn’t be contained any longer,” Hartley said. “After interviewing several candidates, we thought that his basketball knowledge and passion, along with being a teacher in our building, made him the best choice for our student-athletes.
“James has been a part of the SDHS athletics for many years, and is respected among colleagues here in the building and in the ‘basketball family’ in the Shenandoah Valley. He has a passion to teach the game of basketball and life lessons, and doing this while keeping it a fun atmosphere and promoting unity in the team. We are always looking for positive role models and coaches that enjoy the game more than the results for student-athletes, and James is perfect for the job.”
Carter, who has taught special education in the county for 22 years, is eager to jump back into the belly of the beast known as coaching.
“My zen place is between the lines,” he said. “Nothing else matters but what is happening out on the court. It is a place of peace for myself and my players. The game itself doesn’t change from year to year. It’s is how you handle the kids and how you instill their motivation to be out there.”
