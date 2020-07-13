Forrest Christian Arehart, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Church on the Hill, 100 Foursquare Lane, Fishersville with Pastor Linda Kusse-Wolfe officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family requests all who plan to attend the service to please wear a facemask or one will be provided for you and to respect social distancing guidelines. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
To plant a tree in memory of Forrest Arehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
