January 2, 1929 - July 27, 2020 William Overton Bare Sr., 91, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born January 2, 1929 in Rhoadesville, Va., son of the late Hubert and Elton (Payne) Bare. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Daunton, Audrey Burton, Regina Thompson; and brother, Hubert T. Bare Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Polly Durham Bare of 66 years; daughter, Phyllis Poluito (Paul) of Waynesboro; sons, Tony (Robin) of Baltimore, Md., Tracy (Cindy) of Arlington, Va., Kirk Bare of Arlington, Va., and Keith Bare of Springfield, Va.; ten grandchildren, Trip, Tyler (Jess), Jamie, Keith II, Andrew, Holly, Eddie, Brooks, Audrey and Matt; two great-grandchildren, Miley and Olivia. He is also survived by his sister, Evaleigh Estes of Deltaville, Va. He graduated from Orange High School attended University of Virginia and served in the United States Army during Korean War. He came to Waynesboro in 1955 with General Electric and later became Manager of Relay Sales. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, a Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He coached Little League baseball and he enjoyed working in the Disciples Kitchen, being with his family and friends, playing golf and was an avid UVA fan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank at the First Presbyterian Church. P.O. BOX 877, Waynesboro, Va. or a charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Pandemic.
