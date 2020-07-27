February 15, 1951 - July 25, 2020 Brenda Kay (Stone) Barnes, 69, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House. Born on February 15, 1951, in Staunton she was the daughter of Edith (Roadcap) Koogler and the late Joseph Stone. Brenda spent most of her life as a homemaker where she lovingly cared for her children and husband. She greatly enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her animals, especially her cat, Blacky. Brenda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend to many. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Barnes; son, Matthew Barnes; and stepfather, Joseph Koogler. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie Coiner and her partner, Marcus Conner of Waynesboro; and sisters-in-law, Connie Barnes and Mimi Barnes. Following Brenda's wishes there will be no formal viewing or services. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952 or the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
