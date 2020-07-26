Barbara Waters Herrington Baum, age 91, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home in Johnson City, Tenn. Born in Raleigh, N.C., in 1929, she later moved to Norfolk, Va., where she lived until she married Hunter Ray Herrington in 1948. After marriage, she lived in Durham, N.C., where they reared their two daughters, Nikki Herrington Bowie of Johnson City, Tenn., and Janet (Mark) Herrington Clinger, of Madison, Wis. In 1960, the family moved to Waynesboro, Va., where her husband died in 1981. In 1986, she married Julian E. Baum who died in 1995. Her family also includes five grandchildren, J. Adam Bowie, Lyndsey (Bill) Bowie Jolley, Natalie Nicole Bowie, Aaron Russ Clinger and Nikki (Andrew) Lind Borchardt. Barbara was also blessed with four great grandchildren, David Asher Jolley, Haven Anna Jolley, Graham Mitchell Borchardt, and Beckett Andrew Borchardt. In addition, she is survived by one sister, Phyllis Waters Buckman Fisher, and many nieces and nephews. While in Waynesboro, Va., Barbara was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 50 years. Moving to Johnson City in 2009, she became a member of Central Baptist Church. By her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Her body has been gifted to Genesis Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis, Tenn. At a later date, her ashes will be buried in Waynesboro, Va., during a service for family and friends. Memorials may be sent to the Margaret McNees Sunday School Class of Central Baptist Church.
