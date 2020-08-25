Helen L. (Bolen) Becks Helen L. (Bolen) Becks, 92, wife of 71 years to James A. Becks Sr., departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence in Staunton. A graveside service and burial will be conducted 12 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Allen Chapel AME Church, 936 Sudbury Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak all guidelines will be followed. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.