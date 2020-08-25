 Skip to main content
Becks, Helen L. (Bolen)
Becks, Helen L. (Bolen)

Helen L. (Bolen) Becks Helen L. (Bolen) Becks, 92, wife of 71 years to James A. Becks Sr., departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence in Staunton. A graveside service and burial will be conducted 12 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Allen Chapel AME Church, 936 Sudbury Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak all guidelines will be followed. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.

Becks, Helen L. (Bolen)

