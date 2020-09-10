Bennett, Marcheta Watts

Marcheta Watts Bennett, 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Virginia on April 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Lorenzo Wilmer Watts and Serena Snow Watts. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was a member of the Art Club, Spanish Club, and the National Honor Society. Marcheta retired from Erie Insurance in Waynesboro and afterwards, pursued a self-employed interior design consultant, a greeting card stocker and worked several years for the Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Rebekah Watts McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Lawrence (Larry) Bennett, a former resident of Staunton and Winchester. She is also survived by her daughter, Linda Rose Tweedy of Waynesboro; as well as two stepdaughters, Sarah Clem of Strasburg and Katy Bennett; a stepson, Adam Bennett; and two step grandchildren. She also leaves behind her two beloved cats, Star and Moonbeam. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at St. Pauls' Lutheran Church Cemetery in Jerome. Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing. Because of her great love of cats, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marcheta's name to your local SPCA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.