Brogan, Amber R.

CRIMORA Va. Amber Rachelle Brogan, 32, of Crimora, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1987, in Waynesboro, a daughter of Donnie L. and Terry (Caywood) Brogan. Ms. Brogan worked for Home Health, Food Lion, and later was a Customer Service Representative for Dollar General. She will be remembered as a fun-loving person, who enjoyed life and lived life to the fullest. She was an honest, true, and loyal friend and she loved her children with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Kaden Neil Brogan, Serenity Faith Carr and Javian Andre Wade; her partner, Rodney Herring; a brother, D. J. Brogan (Brittany Blackwell); sisters, Kelly Brogan and Amy Stacey; and many loving friends She was preceded in death by her brother, Travis Madison Jackson. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Henry Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Ball officiating with burial to follow in Thornrose Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Khris Brogan, Tommy Robinson, Todd Fisher, Matt Gregory, Tyler Smith and Nathan Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Herring, Brantley Harrell, Brittany Blackwell, Robbie Zakiab, Tab Cole and Greg Heftner. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
