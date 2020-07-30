March 21, 1936 - July 28, 2020 Paul A. Coffey was called to his eternal home on July 28, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1936, in Nelson County, Va., the son of the late Elizabeth Coffey and Benton Coffey. Paul was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Katherine Coffey. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by one daughter, Pamela Coffey. He was a long standing member of the Waynesboro Elks Lodge #2270. He was a kind and caring soul who would do whatever he could to help others. If you knew him, you could not help but love him. Paul leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Paula Coffey; son, Benton Coffey; two grandchildren, Valerie Pham and Kimberly Nickle; three great-grandchildren, Brady, Ethan and Olivia Pham, along with a host of relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Waynesboro Elks Lodge, 1700 Harvard Rd., Waynesboro VA, 22980. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Waynesboro Elks Lodge.
