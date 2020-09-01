Coffey, Peggy Hawpe

Loving wife and mother, Peggy Hawpe Coffey succumbed to her valiant 8 year fight against her NETs cancer and was joined with her parents, sister and father-in-law in heaven, on August 26, 2020. She was born to Charles and Thelma Hawpe who preceded her in death; along with her sister, Janet Glendye; and her father-in-law, Everette Coffey. She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn; her dear children, Darren and Kevin and wife, Eileen; her precious grandchildren, Leah, Emily, Matthew, Graham, and Silas; and her beloved Miss Dazi. She also is survived by her mother-in-law, Dorothy Coffey, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and special friends across the Commonwealth and country. Peggy genuinely loved her family and friends, and she formed and nurtured close relationships from high school through the final year of her life. Throughout her life her compassion, courage, and strong faith inspired many other's lives. She was a passionate advocate for Jesus and loved talking with others about him or whatever else was on their mind. She loved her beach condo which brought her close to nature, God, and as peaceful a serenity as she could have here on this earth. She also loved painting and she would paint anything that didn't move! She loved watching her grandchild, Matthew, play soccer and she treasured time with her family and friends. Peggy graduated from Waynesboro High School and Pan American Business School in Richmond. She was a real estate agent, broker and referral agent for over 40 years and owned her own firm, A New Beginning Real Estate. She was a member of a number of Baptist churches over the years as they moved from home to home, and her faithful trust in God was evident to all who knew her. Her strong faith in Christ helped her to battle her disease. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months in Richmond, Va. Her family appreciates everyone's prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, your local food bank, or the American Cancer Society, and Peggy would encourage everyone to become an organ donor. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of UVA and St. Mary's hospitals.
