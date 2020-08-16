You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colgin, Doris
0 entries

Colgin, Doris

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 11, 1930 - August 15, 2020 Doris Farrar Colgin, 89, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born October 11, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Minnie Farrar. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and daughter, Robin. She was the last surviving member of her family. Survivors include her son, Martin B. Duncan and his wife, Faye; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. The Colgin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com. Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory 120 West Main Street, Radford, VA

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Colgin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert