Colgin, Doris

October 11, 1930 - August 15, 2020 Doris Farrar Colgin, 89, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born October 11, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Minnie Farrar. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and daughter, Robin. She was the last surviving member of her family. Survivors include her son, Martin B. Duncan and his wife, Faye; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. The Colgin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com. Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory 120 West Main Street, Radford, VA
