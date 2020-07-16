Franklin Clemmer Coyner Jr., 73, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Waynesboro on December 10, 1946, a son of the late Franklin Clemmer Sr. and Katherine (Glenn) Coyner. Frankie graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1965, received a degree in English Literature from NC State in Raleigh, and a law degree from Washington and Lee University. He was an accomplished attorney with a private practice in Stuarts Draft for over 40 years, helping countless individuals and families throughout his career. A former F-4 pilot in the Navy, Frankie carried his passion for flying throughout his life flying small planes out of Eagles Nest in Waynesboro, his most treasured hobby. In his free time, he loved taking care of his farm and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Coyner. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Coyner; son, Will Coyner and fiancé, Jess Trujillo; daughter, Jo and husband, Kurt Walling; grandchildren, Kipton, Tye and Remy Walling; nephew, James Fitzgerald and wife, Ginger and their children, Quinn and Catherine. A private service will be held for the family and a public service will be at a later date, due to Covid-19. The family would like to express special appreciation to nurse, Mary Jeffrey and the staff at Hospice of the Shenandoah. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Frankie's name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gavid’s Steakhouse and Family Grill says goodbye to Waynesboro community
-
Local health officials receive hundreds of mask violation complaints
-
Bobby Henderson named Waynesboro mayor for next two years
-
Judge upholds convicted Waynesboro rapist's 27-year sentence
-
Converted railroad trail makes nice outing
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.