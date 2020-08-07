Richard "Dick" Emmett Dickerson, age 79, of Roanoke, passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1941, to the late Emmett Walter Dickerson and Helen Schairer Dickerson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda C. Dickerson. Surviving are his children, Brian Dickerson (Eleanor) and Cindy Maxwell (Jon); grandchildren, Aelith Dickerson, Errolyn Dickerson, Logan Maxwell, and Peyton Maxwell; brother, Marvin Dickerson; and sister, Barbara Stanley. Funeral services will be conducted from Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020. His family will be receiving friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral Home. Interment will follow with military honors at Mountain view Cemetery in Rural Retreat. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 220 @ Wirtz Rd. Rocky Mount, (540)334-5151. www.connerbowman.com
Dickerson, Richard "Dick" Emmett
