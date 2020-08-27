Dooms, Thomas Henry

Thomas Henry Dooms, 63, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia. He was born on March 15, 1957, in Waynesboro, to the late Charles and Anna (Brown) Dooms. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro. His parents and wife, Betty Jo Dooms all preceded him in death. Thomas is survived two brothers, Charles D. Dooms and James "Jimmy" Dooms, and a host of other relatives and friends. All services will be private. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
