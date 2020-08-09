You have permission to edit this article.
Drumheller, Justin Dwight
Justin Dwight Drumheller, 34, passed away at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on Saturday, May 24, 1986, to Douglas Paul and Deborah Farrar Drumheller. Justin really enjoyed being outdoors and loved being with friends. He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School. Besides his parents, surviving him is his brother, James Lee (Jamie) Drumheller; nephews, Keagan and Lealan Shifflett; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Special recognition goes to his lifelong friends Timmy Rhodenizer, Frankie Fisher and Charles Rhodenizer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences to the family can be made at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Drumheller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

